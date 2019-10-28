|
Lowell Adams, 81, of Dripping Springs/Austin, Texas, passed away October 24, 2019 at Audie Murphy Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
His wife, Betty who he had been married to for 54 years, was at his side as he passed. Lowell was born April 29, 1938 in Odessa, Texas. He graduated from Crane High School, Texas Christian University and then was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Lowell was an exceptional athlete, attended TCU on a baseball scholarship.
During his 40-year business career, Lowell worked in the food brokerage and advertising businesses, where he accumulated many top sales and marketing awards.
Lowell never met anyone who didn't remember his incredible manner of making them feel special. Friends as far back as his high school days, remember his smile, humor, caring attitude and his love for his country. He loved being with family and friends whether hunting, fishing, playing golf or traveling. Church and family were foremost in this life. Serving for over 40 years as a Deacon at Mac Arthur Park Church of Christ in San Antonio, Texas.
Lowell is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Steven, daughter-in-law Katie and grandchildren, Benjamin and Morgan. His brother, Dr. Joel Adams; wife, Charlotte and niece, Sarahann of Odessa; his brother, Dr. Donald Adams, his wife Cynthia and their 6 grown children, their wives and husbands and 3 nieces of San Antonio and Lubbock, Texas; and his cousins, Dr. Sam Adams, George Adams and Angie Mayo.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
FUNERAL SERVICESUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 20192:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST PROCESSIONWEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 201912:45 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST
Procession will go to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for a Graveside Service at 1:15 p.m.
Memorials can be sent to Dripping Springs Church of Christ, Cherokee Home for Children, Medina Children's Home, Disability Resources or The Christian Chronicle.
