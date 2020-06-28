Lowell C. Mullins, born June 18, 1932 in Grundy, Virginia went to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Lowell was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was also a proud veteran that served honorably in the United States Air Force for 22 years and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight. Lowell is preceded in death by his parents Isaiah and Annie Mullins; siblings Mabel, Nola, Betty, Patricia, Isaiah Jr. and Kenneth; daughter-in-law Rosemary and grandson Séamus. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lillian; children Lowell II, Michael and wife Carmen, Mark and wife Kathleen, Patrick and wife Susan, Lisa and John and wife Kim; siblings Evelyn, Norma, Johnny and David; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the funeral services will be held for family only but will be livestream Monday, June 29, 2020, 10:30 a.m. via the link:

https://www.facebook.com/StAnnCatholicChurchLaVerniaTX

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the LaVernia Food Pantry or St. Ann's Catholic Church of LaVernia. The online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.