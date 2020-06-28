Lowell C. Mullins
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lowell C. Mullins, born June 18, 1932 in Grundy, Virginia went to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Lowell was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was also a proud veteran that served honorably in the United States Air Force for 22 years and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight. Lowell is preceded in death by his parents Isaiah and Annie Mullins; siblings Mabel, Nola, Betty, Patricia, Isaiah Jr. and Kenneth; daughter-in-law Rosemary and grandson Séamus. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lillian; children Lowell II, Michael and wife Carmen, Mark and wife Kathleen, Patrick and wife Susan, Lisa and John and wife Kim; siblings Evelyn, Norma, Johnny and David; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the funeral services will be held for family only but will be livestream Monday, June 29, 2020, 10:30 a.m. via the link:

https://www.facebook.com/StAnnCatholicChurchLaVerniaTX

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the LaVernia Food Pantry or St. Ann's Catholic Church of LaVernia. The online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
(830)779-1090
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved