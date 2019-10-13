Home

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Loyce Cook McDaniel

Loyce Cook McDaniel Obituary

Loyce Cook McDaniel died peacefully with her daughter Diane by her side on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 in Beaufort, SC at the age of 90.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin McDaniel, her long time companion Leroy Starr, her sisters Louise Brumfield, Lucille Seals, Lilburn Daigle-McDade and constant companion her cat Smokey Joe.

She is survived by her daughter Diane Cade and her husband Steve of Yemassee, SC, her nieces Susan Ferguson and Jane (Derek) Irwin and nephews Ronald Brumfield and John (Geneva) Daigle.

Loyce was a past member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a lifelong member of The Order of the Daughters of The King. She was a longtime employee of Town and Country Fashions on Broadway in Alamo Heights.

What can I say about my mother-She was the kindest soul I have ever known and she found peace in a life well lived.

Services will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, 18th October, 2019 at 2:30PM.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
