September 2, 1931 - April 2, 2019

Loyce Jean Bramble was born to Angus Edward Martin and Johnnie Myrle Young on September 2, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas. She passed away on April 2, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas following an extended illness. Loyce graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1948 where she was a proud member of the Purple Jackets. During high school, she met and then married the love of her life, Homer Stephen Bramble on March 6, 1950. After high school, she attended classes at San Antonio College and Trinity University. Loyce was employed at the Southside Reporter, B & W Service Company and Kenwood Community Center. Later she became a dance instructor and then in 1987, Loyce landed her dream job when she became co-owner of Dance Plus San Antonio until her retirement in 2009. She was blessed to enjoy dance and music for most of her life.



Loyce Jean was a resident of San Antonio until her husband's death in 2007. Later that year, she moved to Bulverde to be closer to family. An avid reader, she looked forward to volunteering weekly at the Bulverde Spring Branch Library. She was an active member of Shepherd King Lutheran Church in San Antonio from 1970 until her illness prevented her from attending. During her time at Shepherd King, she served as a Stephen Minister, Lay Minister, Council Member, President of the Church Women, and as a Christian Assistance Ministry volunteer. For the past 21 months, Loyce resided at Memory Care New Braunfels (MCNB). The family would like to thank the staff at MCNB and Hope Hospice New Braunfels for all their love, care and support. She will be missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.



Loyce is survived by her children, Stephen Bramble and wife, Vanessa; Lauri Schattenberg and husband, Carl; and Judi Sims and husband, Dale. She is also survived by grandchildren, Sean Bramble and wife, Mollie; Eric Bramble; Paul and Mark Schattenberg; Trey Sims and wife, Sarah; Patrick Sims and wife, Hunter; Kelli Sims; and four great-grandchildren, James Bramble, Brantley, Kyndall and Brooks Sims. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.





FUNERAL SERVICE

TUESDAY, APRIL 9, 2019

1:00 PM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH



Dr. R.L. Bramble will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Sean Bramble, Eric Bramble, Trey Sims, Paul Schattenberg, Patrick Sims and Mark Schattenberg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the www.alz.org/sanantonio or Hope Hospice at www.hopehospice.net/

donations/ .



