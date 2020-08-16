Loyce Jean Ince passed away on August 11th at age 92. She grew up in humble origins in Oak Cliff, Texas. Born November 14, 1927 to Marian and Louis Fisher. She and four siblings were raised by her mother who worked at the VA Office.Despite the family's limited income, "Bootsie" managed to dress with impeccable taste, a practice she continued until the end of her life. An elegant presence, soft southern drawl, with striking hazel eyes, she projected a regal appearance and was often compared to Olivia de Havilland. In high school with many beaux, she finally met the love of her life at Texas Tech, Raymond Bert Ince Sr, and they eventually relocated from Amarillo to San Antonio to raise their four children. They were married 57 years. While Raymond was starting a new business with partner James Campbell, Campbell-Ince Distributing, a wholesale GE/Trane AC distributor and later also General Electric Appliances, Loyce hit the world head on, serving as PTA president of both Garner Middle School and MacArthur High School. Despite her many active roles in the community, such as serving as a Blue Bird for Methodist Hospital, or volunteering at the Assistance League, she and Raymond were known for their generosity, such as donating air-conditioning to local non-profits such as the Ft. Sam Stillwell House or the Assistance League, (special rooms were named in their honor). However, she still made time, driving her car petal to the medal, to take her champion swimmer children to meets all over the state, or to their treasured coastal and mountain homes. She was so smug when she could charm her way out of a ticket. But she and Raymond traveled the world, not just the Texas highways.She always encouraged her children's dreams but was most pleased when all four eventually decided to work for the family company, now Ince Distributing. Serving on the Conservation Society of San Antonio for over 40 years, her leadership abilities and strong organizational skills led her to serve as president for two years, and then afterwards, from 2001 until 2017, was appointed by all subsequent District 9 City Council delegates to serve on the Library Board of Trustees. She was instrumental in getting a land donation for the Parman Library, and for her efforts she was awarded the Public Library Association Award, the highest civilian honor given for exceptional library service in the State of Texas. In addition, for nearly three decades she has served on the Mission Heritage Alliance (Los Compadres), a financial support group for our missions.With age, she mellowed. Her greatest past time was baking chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren or making Divinity for the company at Christmas, but her passion was community volunteer work. Despite her many accomplishments, perhaps her finest legacy is setting an example of how to grow old gracefully.Always punctual, perfectly coiffed, ever quietly encouraging -a real lady- she loyally supported and fiercely defended those she loved. She leaves us with a big, irreplaceable hole in our hearts…Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, her son Steven, and his son "Stevie", she is survived by her children, Cindy (Jay), Ray (Marcie), Nancy, and Steven's widow, Nancy Lynn Wolfe (Richard), six grandchildren, Rusty, Carrie, Nichole, Samantha, Beverly and Jennifer, as well as four great grandchildren.The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Loyce's caregivers, Kimberly Erewele and Laurie Medellin for their compassionate and dedicated service.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the charity or non-profit of your choice. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held later date.