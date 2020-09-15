1/1
Loyce Lee (Brown) Collenback
1934 - 2020
Loyce Lee (Brown) Collenback PhD passed away on September 12, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on November 24, 1934 in Tyler, Texas to Glynne Brown M.D. and Evelyn Via Brown. Mrs. Collenback was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William G. "Bill" Collenback; sisters, Joyce Wiley and Evelyn Squyres. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Koncak (Randy); sons, Glynne Collenback (Helen) and David Collenback; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00am at Western Hills Christian Church. Interment will follow at Mission Retama Cemetery.

The funeral service will be broadcasted live on Facebook at Western Hills Christian Church San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Western Hills Christian Church Collenback Youth Fund.

Published in Express-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
SEP
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Western Hills Christian Church
SEP
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
live on Facebook at Western Hills Christian Church San Antonio
SEP
17
Interment
Mission Retama Cemetery
