LT. COL. JOHN C. CARRILLO
1923 - 2020
Lt. Col., Retired John C. "Jack" Carrillo passed away on Sunday, 19 July 2020 at the age of 97.

He was born on 29 May 1923 in Dallas, TX. He was preceded in death by both his father and mother. His first wife of over 30 years, Shirley A. Carrillo, and his second wife of over 32 years, Carmen A. Carrillo. He started his military career in the Army Air Corp in 1942 and finished his military service when he retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1975. He was presented with several awards including the DFC, BSM, MSM, AM with 9 OLC, JSCM, AFCM with 1 OLC, and Purple Heart. He was a life member of chapter 14 Disabled American Veterans. He belonged to Assembly 2102 Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and Council 4140 Knights of Columbus. He is survived by a step son, David Wolfe and his wife Carol; one son John R. Carrillo of Greenville, TN; and a daughter, Margaret C. Ford of Tempe, Arizona; another daughter, Carol A. Brown of San Antonio, TX; also, nine grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. 03 August 2020.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 1, 2020.
