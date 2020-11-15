Lt. Col. Ralph Eugene Cofield, USAF (Ret), 91, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. He was born on September 14, 1929 in Reynolds, Georgia to William and Agnes Youngblood Cofield. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Lamar Cofield; and first wife, Joan Cofield. Ralph is survived by his wife, Linda Martin Cofield; son, Ralph Edward Cofield; daughter, Valorie Jeanne Cofield; stepson, Garrett Williams (Tricia); and niece, Christy Cofield. Services will be held at a later date. You are invited to sign

