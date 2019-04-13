|
Feruary 1, 1931
April 13, 2009
Mom, it's been ten years since you went to glory,
But we never tire of telling your story.
You had a visible quiet inner strength,
And to know you people went to great lengths.
We're still amazed at all you were able to do,
When with four of us around at times it was like a zoo.
You didn't want a picture in the paper when you died,
So please forgive us for doing so now, with great pride.
You became a nurse in 1952,
Knowing that's how Christ would work through you.
In ten years there have been three weddings, six babies & one on the way.
You'll meet the two spouses you haven't met, & we pray you'll see all of the little ones one day.
We love you very much, & will miss you as long as we live.
Dianne, Bonnie, Nancy,
Steve & families
Published in Express-News on Apr. 13, 2019