August 18, 1921 - April 11, 2019
Lucia C. Davila was born on August 18, 1921 in Cambellton, TX and went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019 at the age of 97 in San Antonio, TX.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jose Davila and son Raul J. Davila.
She is survived by her son Jose R. Davila; sisters Lupe Martinez, Delfien Loza, Beatrice Caballero, and Margarita Reyes.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren and four great- great-grand-children; numerous nieces and nephews and by many other family members and friends. She will be deeply missed.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart the funeral home after a Chapel Service at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019