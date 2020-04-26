|
Lucia V. Rivera, a native from San Antonio, born on January 7, 1957, passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 63 years.
She retired from the Federal Government with 35 years of service. Lucy devoted her last years to the Church and of life caring for cats.
She was preceded in death by parents, Salomon and Felipa D. Villarreal; brothers, Catarino D. Villarreal and Juan Villarreal; sister, Mary Acosta; husband, SGM(R) Rudy Rivera.
Lucy is survived by brothers, Salomon (Frankie) Villarreal, Valentine (Lucy) Villarreal; sisters, Lupe V. Salinas and Rosie Villarreal; many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current conditions and restrictions, we regret that the funeral services must be held in private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020