ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
LUCIA RIVERA
LUCIA V. RIVERA


1957 - 2020
LUCIA V. RIVERA Obituary

Lucia V. Rivera, a native from San Antonio, born on January 7, 1957, passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 63 years.

She retired from the Federal Government with 35 years of service. Lucy devoted her last years to the Church and of life caring for cats.

She was preceded in death by parents, Salomon and Felipa D. Villarreal; brothers, Catarino D. Villarreal and Juan Villarreal; sister, Mary Acosta; husband, SGM(R) Rudy Rivera.

Lucy is survived by brothers, Salomon (Frankie) Villarreal, Valentine (Lucy) Villarreal; sisters, Lupe V. Salinas and Rosie Villarreal; many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current conditions and restrictions, we regret that the funeral services must be held in private.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020
