Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Burial Park North in the Fred Tips Mausoleum Chapel
20900 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX
Lucian Julius Hoyer


1930 - 2019
Lucian Julius Hoyer Obituary

Lucian Julius Hoyer born in Houston, Texas on May 30, 1930 went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2019 at the age of 89. LJ retired from the United States Postal Service (46 years) and also served in the National Guard. He loved woodworking and collecting USPS models. He is preceded in death by his parents (Paul Charles Hoyer and Ruth Evelyn (Drake) three sisters and one brother. Survivors include his loving wife Joyce Hoyer, and loving daughters Karen Dempsey (Lonnie), Sharen Hoyer, Kathy Walls (Michael). Two grandchildren Derrick Walls (Alexis) and Christopher Walls. Two great grandchildren Thomas Michael Walls, and Jack Wayne Walls. Other family members and friends. Services will be at Mission Burial Park North in the Fred Tips Mausoleum Chapel 20900 IH 10 West San Antonio, TX on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2019
