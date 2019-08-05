|
June 24, 2019
Lucian Robertson Jr. was laid to rest on June 24, 2019. Close friends called him Robby. He was born in Pollock, Louisiana in April 1932; however, he has lived in San Antonio since 1989 where he met Karon who he married in 1991. Robby had a distinguished career with the Air Force where he achieved the rank of Chief Master Sargent. After retirement he went to work for the Air Force as a civilian and later retired as a GM-14. During his career he received numerous awards and special recognition for outstanding service. Survivors include his wife, Karon; a son, Vincent Robertson and wife Susan; a step son, Keith Smith; a daughter, Rita Robertson; four grandchildren, Sarah Linyard and husband Ben, Jake Robertson and wife Christina, Christopher Thatcher and Robert Cross; two step grandchildren, Keira and Ryder Smith; and five great grandchildren: Henry and Vivian Linyard; Morgan and Charlie Robertson and Caden Cross; two brothers, Jerry and Curtis Robertson; and one sister, Opal Ellis;. Memorial service will be held at Sunset North Funeral Home; 910 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas at 12:30 pm on August 12, 2019. Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston at 2:00 pm.
