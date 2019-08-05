Home

Sunset North Funeral Home
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston
Lucian Robertson


1932 - 2019
Lucian Robertson Obituary
June 24, 2019
Lucian Robertson Jr. was laid to rest on June 24, 2019. Close friends called him Robby. He was born in Pollock, Louisiana in April 1932; however, he has lived in San Antonio since 1989 where he met Karon who he married in 1991. Robby had a distinguished career with the Air Force where he achieved the rank of Chief Master Sargent. After retirement he went to work for the Air Force as a civilian and later retired as a GM-14. During his career he received numerous awards and special recognition for outstanding service. Survivors include his wife, Karon; a son, Vincent Robertson and wife Susan; a step son, Keith Smith; a daughter, Rita Robertson; four grandchildren, Sarah Linyard and husband Ben, Jake Robertson and wife Christina, Christopher Thatcher and Robert Cross; two step grandchildren, Keira and Ryder Smith; and five great grandchildren: Henry and Vivian Linyard; Morgan and Charlie Robertson and Caden Cross; two brothers, Jerry and Curtis Robertson; and one sister, Opal Ellis;. Memorial service will be held at Sunset North Funeral Home; 910 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas at 12:30 pm on August 12, 2019. Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston at 2:00 pm.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 5, 2019
