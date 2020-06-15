LUCIANO FARIAS
Luciano Farias was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 2, 1965.

Luciano was called to be with our Lord on June 11, 2020 at the age of 54. Luciano is preceded in death by his parents, father Ernest Gabriel Farias; and mother Teodora Rendon.

Luciano is survived by his brothers Ernest G. Farias and Abelardo Farias (Helen Flores); sisters Dahlia Farias and Maribel Farias; nieces Renisha Flores, Rebecca Rodriguez and Christina Rodriguez; nephews Adrian Palomo, Roy Thomas Rodriguez, Alfonso Garibay Jr., Jonathan Garibay, Luis A. Garibay and Victor Garibay.

Please come and join the family of Luciano Farias as we come together to honor and pay tribute to a wonderful life lived.

Services are as follows; Wednesday June 17, 2020, visitation will be held at the Texas Funeral Home Chapel from 4pm – 9pm, with a Rosary to start at 7pm, 2702 Castroville Rd., San Antonio, TX 78237, with a Catholic Rosary to be recited at 7pm.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 15, 2020.
