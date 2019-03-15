|
MARCH 13, 2019
Mrs. Lucila De Los Santos Rivera age 97 of San Antonio passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Mrs. Rivera was preceded in death by her husband Pablo Rivera. She is survived by her children, Edna Niera (Carl), Lucy Rendon (Antonio III), Irma Arbini, Paul Rivera; sisters, Norma Ayala, Guadalupe Valadez; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Friday, March 15, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 10:00 A.M. at the Angelus Chapel.
Interment will follow in San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery # 2.
Condolences may be sent to the Rivera family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2019