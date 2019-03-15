Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Lucila Rivera
Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
MARCH 13, 2019
Mrs. Lucila De Los Santos Rivera age 97 of San Antonio passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Mrs. Rivera was preceded in death by her husband Pablo Rivera. She is survived by her children, Edna Niera (Carl), Lucy Rendon (Antonio III), Irma Arbini, Paul Rivera; sisters, Norma Ayala, Guadalupe Valadez; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin on Friday, March 15, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 10:00 A.M. at the Angelus Chapel.

Interment will follow in San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery # 2.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2019
