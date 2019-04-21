|
April 17, 2019
Sister Lucille Ann Fritsch, CDP, aka Sister Mary Cordelia, entered eternal life on April 17, 2019 at the age of 86. She was the daughter of Alfred and Marie Agnes (Seidenberger) Fritsch. Sister Lucille Ann was born in Schulenburg, Texas on October 23, 1932. She answered God's call to become a Sister of Divine Providence on June 21, 1952. Sister Lucille Ann prayerfully accepted her many ministries as opportunities for growth and recognized the challenging aspects as blessings of self-awareness. She was a teacher, principal, parish liturgist, Director of Religious Education, Director of Moye Retreat Center, Faith Formation Director, Sacristan, and Director of the CDP Associates. During her four years of retirement she continued being a voice and presence for her fellow resident Sisters.
FUNERAL SERVICES
The Rosary is Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.; Wake at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Resurrection is Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019