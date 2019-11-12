|
Lucille Elsie Wood, 101, was born on April 20, 1918 to Edna (Braun) and Oscar Wood. She grew up on the 350-acre family farm off of 1604 between Shaenfield and Culebra Road. Lucille was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. She attended Culebra School until the 8th grade. There she participated in 4H and sporting activities. She grew up helping her mom and dad take care of the dairy farm. At the age of 18, Lucille married Clem Dugosh and they resided in San Antonio as she said she would never live on a farm again as it was way too much work. Clem and Lucille welcomed their first son, Kenneth Ray, in 1938 and Chester Wayne two years later. Clem and Lucille made lifelong friends when they lived on West Kirk Place. Lucille participated in many activities as they related to Kenneth and Chester's years at St. Martin's Hall, St. Henry's, St. John Berchman's, Central Catholic, and St. Mary's University. Clem died in 1976 and Lucille married Vern Bigley in 1982. Vern passed away in 1991. She then volunteered for 16 years with the Blue Bird Auxiliary.
Lucille loved to dance (and loved to lead!), and loved to play pitch, Canasta, Rook, Bunco, and 42. Never at a loss for fun, she was she as social as she could be. In the mid 1940's, Clem and Lucille, along with Howard and Lucille Schott, the Deans, and the Habys started a 4th of July reunion in San Geronimo that has continued each year since. She loved to cook, she loved to laugh, and she loved to host gatherings.
Lucille passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 and was preceded in death by sisters Ruby Mangold and Winifred Hoffman. Lucille is survived by sons Kenneth (Helen) and Chester (Joyce) and step-daughter Rita Bigley. She is also survived by grandchildren: Kurt, Cliff, Karen Abreo, Suzanne, Craig, Keith and step grandchildren Paul Knight and Penny Fridge as well as great grandchildren: Misty Jasso, Payton and Raegan Dugosh, Colin, Connor and Kiera Dugosh; and great-great grandkids: Caleb, Isabella, and Ezra Jasso. She is also survived by step great grandkids and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Morningside Ministries at The Meadows and her faithful caretakers Eva Guerrero and Josie Rivera for their service to, and care for, Lucille the past eight years.
At Lucille's request, donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 9944 Leslie Road, San Antonio, Texas 78254.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at Zion Lutheran Church.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church with burial immediately following at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.