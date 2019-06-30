|
|
December 13,1924 - June 7, 2019
December 13, 1924 - June 7, 2019 Lucille (Lulu) Ehrlich Morales, 94 years old, went to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep in her home in San Antonio, Texas. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Daniel R. Morales Sr., parents Frank and Estella Ehrlich, 6 siblings and daughter-in-law Linda Morales. She is survived by her 3 children Danny (Grace), Bill (Yvette) and Patricia, 6 grandchildren and 16 great-
grandchildren.
Born in San Antonio, Lulu's kitchen warmed and filled many hearts through her love of cooking, baking and serving her sweet tea. She loved playing cards, TV game shows, and cheering on the her Cowboys and Spurs.
Rosary service on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm, Christ the King Church, 2610 Perez St, San Antonio, Tx, 78207. Reception following in the parish hall to celebrate her life.
Lulu will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Morales Ranch Family Cemetery
Thank you to Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019