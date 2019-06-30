Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Christ the King Church
2610 Perez St
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Ehrlich (Lulu) Morales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Ehrlich (Lulu) Morales Obituary
December 13,1924 - June 7, 2019
December 13, 1924 - June 7, 2019 Lucille (Lulu) Ehrlich Morales, 94 years old, went to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep in her home in San Antonio, Texas. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Daniel R. Morales Sr., parents Frank and Estella Ehrlich, 6 siblings and daughter-in-law Linda Morales. She is survived by her 3 children Danny (Grace), Bill (Yvette) and Patricia, 6 grandchildren and 16 great-
grandchildren.
Born in San Antonio, Lulu's kitchen warmed and filled many hearts through her love of cooking, baking and serving her sweet tea. She loved playing cards, TV game shows, and cheering on the her Cowboys and Spurs.

Rosary service on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm, Christ the King Church, 2610 Perez St, San Antonio, Tx, 78207. Reception following in the parish hall to celebrate her life.

Lulu will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Morales Ranch Family Cemetery

Thank you to Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.