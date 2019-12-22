Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate
Lucille Stremmel went to be with the Lord at the age of 85.

She graduated from Alice High School and moved to San Antonio where she attended business college, married Alfred (Al) Stremmel Jr. and together raised 4 children. She worked at Kelly A.F.B. until retirement in 1993.

Lucille and Al were lifetime members of Martinez Social Club enjoying both polka & western dancing. Lucille was a member of Hermann Sons Vineta Lodge & Beethoven Damenchor. She was a lifetime member of the Good Sam Club and a current member of the Canyon Sams Chapter enjoying RV travel across the country. Lucille attended and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Lucille is preceded in death by her husband Al of 62 years and survived by her children Sherry Hefner, Janet Catanach, Alfred Stremmel III, and Andrew Stremmel; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, Matthew Hefner (son Charles), Holly Catanach and Catherine

Catanach.

Visitation is December 26th at Sunset Funeral Home from 6-8pm. Funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate at 1pm December 27th.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019
