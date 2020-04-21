|
|
It is with great sadness the family of Lucinda Alcocer Saldana announces her passing Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Lucinda is survived by her husband of 59 years, Eloy, their 4 children, Eloy Joseph (wife Kim), Lisa Marie, John Steven, and Laura Ann (husband Mike) , 6 grandchildren, Alyna,Jacob (wife Kim), Robert (wife Jessica), Aubrey, Cash, and Ava, and her sister Frances (husband Bill). She is now reunited with her parents, Joseph and Josephine, her sister Elizabeth, and her brother, Hector, who preceded her in death.
Lucinda will be remembered as a dedicated, loving, and supportive wife and mother who was very active in her children's lives, which included after school activities and later enjoyed spending time with all of her Grandchildren. Lucinda will be greatly missed by everyone who's life she touched.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Rd, with the viewing being held from 8:30 – 10:00 AM, with services from 10:00 AM – 12:00PM. Lucinda will be interned in private at Fort Sam Houston following the services.
Due to the recent social distancing guidelines, visitation and attendance will be limited 10 individuals at any time.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2020