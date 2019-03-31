Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
San Martin De Porres Catholic Church
Lucinda G. Morales


Lucinda G. Morales Obituary
October 16, 1930 - March 24, 2019
Lucinda G. Morales, born October 16, 1930 in Pearsall, TX, to Simon and Eva Gonzalez, entered eternal rest on March 24, 2019 at the blessed age of 88.

She is reunited in heaven with her parents; husband Domingo G. Morales and son Jaime David Morales.

She is loved and will be greatly missed by her son Juan D. Morales (Rosalinda); daughter Elsa N. Morales; grandchildren J.D. Morales II (Audrey), Gilbert Flores, Jason G. Morales (Amanda), Andrea N. Segovia; great- grandchild Alessandra N. Morales; sister Corina Castillo, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Friends and family will meet on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church for an 11:00 AM Mass.

In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made to San Martin De Porres Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019
