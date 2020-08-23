1/1
Lucinda "Lucy" Rodriguez
Lucinda "Lucy" Rodriguez, age 98, passed away at her home on Friday, August 7, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Lucy was a 1940 Lanier High School graduate, worked as a secretary at Kelly Air Force Base, and was an active member and elder at Jerusalem Presbyterian Church. She selflessly devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren who all adored her. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Joe T. Rodriguez; Parents, Lucinda and Daniel Saldana; Son, Alfred Rodriguez; four brothers and two sisters. Lucy is survived by her sister, Delfa Cervantes; Children, Josie Rodriguez-Austin (Doug), Joe T. Rodriguez Jr. (Lupe), Carlos Rodriguez, Cynthia Garcia (Ronald); Daughter-in-law, Helena Rodriguez; grandchildren, Carmen Austin, Kenneth Rodriguez, Laura Dalager, C.J. Rodriguez, Gina Rodriguez, Ronald Garcia Jr., Amanda Garcia; numerous great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Porter Loring Chapel, 1101 McCullough Ave from 5:30-7pm, with a private prayer service at 7pm. A private funeral service will be held the following day at Porter Loring Chapel at 10 am with internment at San Fernando Cemetery III.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
AUG
27
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
AUG
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary
AUG
28
Interment
San Fernando Cemetery III
