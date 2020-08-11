Lucretia (Lucy) Elizabeth Williams Nerio passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 22, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Denton, Texas on May 24, 1952, the youngest of three children of academic parents, Elgin Williams, an economics professor, and Colleen Ingram Williams, a professor of social work policy at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas. In 1980 she married Paul Nerio, a registered nurse, and her daughter, Maggie, was born in 1982 in Orlando, Florida. A private family Memorial Rosary will be held at Porter Loring Funeral Home (1101 McCullough Ave.) on Thursday, August 13th at 7PM. The Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, August 14th at 10 AM at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church.

After her marriage, Lucy became a devout Catholic with a regular rosary devotion, and she truly embraced Christian principles by befriending the poor, the ill, the elderly, and the bedridden. The name "Lucy" is from the Latin word for "light," and Lucy Nerio exuded warmth, generosity, compassion, and good humor; she could relate to people from all walks of life. She was loyal and kind enough to sit with friends and help them die, knowing they were loved. Toward the end of her life, Lucy prayed for hours each day on behalf of everyone she believed was hurting and in need of help.

A brilliant conversationalist, Lucy had a remarkable way with words and a stunning memory (even for things that others would prefer to forget). She was remarkably funny, often at her own expense. She spoke fluent lively Spanish, dabbled in Russian and French, and regaled her friends with her often hilarious insights on everyday life. She was a gifted cartoonist, and her cartoons were rich with her trademark self-deprecating humor. It was no wonder she enjoyed Shakespearean sonnets and Jane Austen novels.

Lucy was a strong, regular swimmer and a tireless walker all over San Antonio, even in punishing heat. She loved to spoil her dog, Benjalina, with long walks and human food, and she humored the whims of her "granddaughters," Clarissa and Emma, two elderly, imperious cats. She enjoyed her lovebirds, Lady Brett and Juanito. She was also fond of the music from the British invasion, Bob Dylan, and Texas rock. From childhood she loved to play word, board, and chasing games, and she excelled at imaginary play. While Mexican food, especially cheese enchiladas, was her favorite, she loved to visit Twin Sisters or Luby's with her daughter, Maggie.

Lucy was predeceased by her father in 1956, her mother in 2013, and her husband in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Maggie; her sister, Brett; her nephews, John Henry and Chris; her brother, Robert; her aunts, Doris Williams and Karen Uhlenbeck; her uncle, Bob Williams; and her cousins, William van Cleave; Susan Ingram; Ellen Williams; Cathy Williams Harrison; Nancy Goodhew; Carol Kirksmith; and Wade Williams.

Instead of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Lucy's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society Southwest Texas https://svdpsa.org/donate or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) https://namitexas.networkforgood.com/projects/34820-donate-to-nami-texas .

'The Child is father of the Man;/And I could wish my days to be/Bound each to each by natural piety.' –William Wordsworth.