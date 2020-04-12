|
|
Lucy C. Salinas, (NANA) was called home to her Heavenly Father on April 6, 2020 at her daughter's home. Born January 7, 1926 in San Antonio, TX.
Nana was a 31-year Breast Cancer Survivor. She loved feeding birds, music, movies and family time. She loved to cook and bake for everyone. Her favorite saying was "Jesus is number 1." She had an unshakable faith to God. She blessed everyone she encountered and never met a stranger. Nana taught special needs and nursery-aged children for 20 years.
Preceded in death by her parents, Santana L. Salinas Sr. and Maria L. Salinas, sister Mary Lou, brothers Pete (Petey), Santos, and Santana Salinas Jr. (Joe). Beloved pets Ray Boy, Cookie, Missi and numerous parakeets.
Survived by her only daughter; Rosemary Salinas; grandchildren; Andrea, Anna Marie, Amanda (Eric), and Adam Ryan "Rusty" Salinas; great-grandchildren, Christian, Stone, Jace, Mia, Madisyn, Gage, Jax, Zadie, Cameron and Brooklyn. Family pets Jack and Sandee. Numerous nieces, nephews, Godchild Vanessa and friends. Special thank you to Susie, David and Rick for everything.
In honor of Nana, please send donations in her name to the https://www.alz.org/
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020