Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Lucy Salinas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Salinas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy C. Salinas


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy C. Salinas Obituary

Lucy C. Salinas, (NANA) was called home to her Heavenly Father on April 6, 2020 at her daughter's home. Born January 7, 1926 in San Antonio, TX.

Nana was a 31-year Breast Cancer Survivor. She loved feeding birds, music, movies and family time. She loved to cook and bake for everyone. Her favorite saying was "Jesus is number 1." She had an unshakable faith to God. She blessed everyone she encountered and never met a stranger. Nana taught special needs and nursery-aged children for 20 years.

Preceded in death by her parents, Santana L. Salinas Sr. and Maria L. Salinas, sister Mary Lou, brothers Pete (Petey), Santos, and Santana Salinas Jr. (Joe). Beloved pets Ray Boy, Cookie, Missi and numerous parakeets.

Survived by her only daughter; Rosemary Salinas; grandchildren; Andrea, Anna Marie, Amanda (Eric), and Adam Ryan "Rusty" Salinas; great-grandchildren, Christian, Stone, Jace, Mia, Madisyn, Gage, Jax, Zadie, Cameron and Brooklyn. Family pets Jack and Sandee. Numerous nieces, nephews, Godchild Vanessa and friends. Special thank you to Susie, David and Rick for everything.

In honor of Nana, please send donations in her name to the https://www.alz.org/

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -