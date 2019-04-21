June 30, 1926 - March 31, 2019

Lucy Celestino Seta (Mama Seta), age 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Lucy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Born on June 30, 1926 in San Antonio to wonderful parents, Flavio and Justa Celestino. She was a strong-willed lady, but always placed her faith and family above all things in her life.



Always an active parishioner beginning at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (1926-1958), where she attended elementary school and later serving as Pastoral Council President; in 1954, she married her beloved husband, Carl, at Our Lady of Guadalupe. They later became members of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (1958-1979), where their sons attended school. Lucy was active in the Altar Society, Pastoral Council and Cub Scout Den Mother and Den Mother Coach for many years. Always active in whatever activities her sons were involved in, she also held several offices at Robert E. Lee High School. She was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church (1979-2019), the first female President of the Guadalupanas in 1980; she actively participated in the St. Matthews Bilingual Choir and Confraternity of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She was also a proud member of the Woodlawn Sailing Club and Hobie Cat Sailing Fleet 128 where she served many years as a committee leader for their social events and regattas.



Lucy also enjoyed her monthly night out to play BUNCO with "the girls" for over 50 years every month come rain or shine!



She was especially proud and encouraging to her grandson, Joshua, during his time in the Boy Scouts in achieving his Eagle Scout rank. In her later years, she enjoyed watching him participate in Marching Band and Drum Corp (DCI) activities.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Seta; her siblings: Janie Fisher, Carmen Orona, Lisa Celestino, Lupe Santos, Connie Alvarez, Edward Celestino and Jose Celestino. Lucy is survived by her sons: Raymond E. (Ray) Seta and daughter-in-law Sylvia A. Dimayuga and Carl A. (Tony) Seta; grandchildren: Joshua Ray Seta and Michelle Elizabeth Seta; Numerous nieces, nephews and her beloved cat, Maverick.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to Lucy's caretakers: Flor, Claudia, Lina, Lisa, Eva, Martha, Theresa and Luz for the loving care they shared in making her comfortable through her final years.



ROSARY

MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019

7:00 PM

ST. MATTHEW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH

10703 WURZBACH ROAD



MASS OF THE RESURRECTION

TUESDAY, APRIL 23, 2019

10:00 AM

ST. MATTHEW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH



Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the Confraternity of Our Lady of Guadalupe or COLG , Memo line ...Guadalupanas - Lucy Seta



Mail donations to - St. Matthews Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230 Attn: Guadalupanas



