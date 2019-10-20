Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Lucy Leyva
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Angelus Chapel
1119 N. St. Mary's St.
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
The Angelus Chapel
1119 N. St. Mary's St.
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
San Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Lucy Linda Leyva


1953 - 2019
Lucy Linda Leyva 66, loving mother, sister, grandmother, mentor and friend was called home by her Lord and Savior on October 15, 2019. Lucy was born in San Antonio on August 5, 1953 to Timoteo and Andrea Leyva. Lucy was a woman of style with an enormous heart, vivacious personality and always bursting with creative ideas in decorating and as a jewelry maker. She loved to host gatherings and holiday parties. She was a dedicated employee of Frost Bank for over 46 years. She had the courage and determination to follow her dreams. Well done, good and faithful servant. You have fought a good fight, you have finished the race. You have kept the faith. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; she is survived by her children, Andrea Leyva and John Leyva; cherished grandchildren, Michael Leyva and Thalia Leyva; sister, Susan Pastran (Bill); brothers, Joe David Leyva (Christine), Timoteo Leyva, Jr. (Gloria), Robert Leyva (Roberta); several nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives.

A viewing will begin at 5pm on Sunday, October 20 at The Angelus Chapel with a rosary at 7:00pm.

Funeral Mass will be Monday, October 21 at 10:00am at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No.2.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
