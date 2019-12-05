Home

Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Lucy Ramirez
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
San Fernando #2
Lucy Lopez Ramirez


1943 - 2019
Lucy Lopez Ramirez Obituary

Lucy Lopez Ramirez, born June 23, 1943, went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2019 at age 76. She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Luz Gil Lopez.

She is survived by daughters, Diana (George) Lopez and Dina Lopez (Timothy); grandson, George Lopez III; siblings, Mary Lou Rivera, Connie(Sebastian)Martinez, Antonia Garza, and Alfred Lopez.

Lucy was a devoted mother to her daughters, and to all. As the "Favorite of the Family", everyone gravitated to her full of life personality. Her radiant smile and caring nature transcended to others. With such a big heart, she always prayed for others needs above her own.

She attended Edgewood High and studied at Palo Alto. Lucy went on to pursue a career with American Airlines. Lucy was an avid fan of the Spurs,

and the Dallas Cowboys. She will live on in our memories of her warm and generous heart and the deep love she shared for her family.

Visitation: Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a Service at 7:00 P.M. On Friday, family and friends will meet for a Graveside Service at 11:00 AM at San Fernando #2.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 5, 2019
