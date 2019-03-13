July 27, 1942 - March 8, 2019

Lucy M. Hitzfelder came into this world on July 27, 1942 and left to join Star Fleet in Heaven on March 8, 2019. Lucy loved many things in her life: her family, science fiction and fantasy books, and God. She graduated from Providence High School in 1960 and Our Lady of the Lake University in 1964 with a BS in Library Science.

Lucy's parents, Mat and Hildegarde M. Hitzfelder preceded her in death. She is survived by her Aunt Therese Hitzfelder-Bendele of Rio Medina, her Aunt Darlene Hitzfelder-Whetstone and her Uncle Charlie Whetstone of Leon Valley. Her brother Steve Hitzfelder and his wife, Elaine Wallendorf-Hitzfelder of Helotes, her brother Paul Hitzfelder and his partner Dianne Hallworth of Pipe Creek, and her sister Martha Hitzfelder-Blackwell and her husband, John, have done their best to ensure that in her last years, Lucy was cared for in a safe, stable environment at Memory Care of Westover Hills. Lucy has three nieces and two nephews: Anne Hitzfelder- Scovell of Austin and her husband Nick; Theresa Blackwell-Fuller and her husband Joe of Schertz, Tracey Blackwell and her partner, Catherine Harm of Garden Ridge; John D. Hitzfelder of Seattle, WA; and Dashiell Hitzfelder and his wife Kelsea McClean of Durham, NC. Also, surviving Lucy are two grandnieces and four grandnephews.

She was the librarian at Southside High School for over 35 years and taught English when there was a demand. One of Lucy's joys of working at Southside was sharing her love of all things Star Trek with her students by forming a Star Trek Club on Campus. She and the students would attend Star Trek Conventions together to exchange ideas and knowledge of the sci-fi genre. As a charter member of the Star Trek Club of San Antonio, Lucy made many good friends, which stayed with her after the club disbanded. After her retirement, Lucy became active with many aspects of Holy Spirit Catholic Church until she became ill in 2015. Her talents and love of art gave Lucy much pleasure: pottery, tapestry, drawing, stamping, and art museums. She shared her works with friends and family.

Lucy loved to travel. As a young woman she venture to New York City to see the World's fair and then joined up with a tour of Europe, where she visited the Great Art Museums of Europe. One of the highlights was to tour the Vatican. With her adult Star Trek, Lucy would take cruises with fellow Trekkers and the cast of the various incarnations of the program, as well as attend Star Trek Cons around the country.

During her last years of life, each of Lucy's siblings provided for her in their own special way. Being on time was never one of Lucy's best qualities, but she always strived to do better. Her family joked that she would be late to her own funeral, but alas, she will not. To all her friends and family Lucy would love to say "Live Long and Prosper."

The family thanks Memory Care of Westover Hills, who treated Lucy like family, and Seasons Hospice for taking loving care of their sister.

In lieu of flowers make donations to Our Lady of the Lake University Alumni Scholarship Fund or the St. Vincent de Paul Society. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary