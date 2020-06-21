Lucy Tinoco Marroquin, born March 15, 1923 in Austwell, TX, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Ernest E. Marroquin Jr., her eldest son Ronald; parents Fortunato and Refugio Roussell Tinoco Sr., sisters Ann Tinoco, Esther Tinoco, Connie Tinoco Cabrera and brothers Fortunato Tinoco Jr. and Jesse Tinoco.

Survived by children Elizabeth A. Kohler (Tom) of Paducah, KY, Gerald E. Marroquin (Cindy), Dale P. Marroquin (Suzanne) of San Antonio, Annette M. Sudyka (Steve) of Kerrville, Dwayne J. Marroquin (Leslie), Scott A. Marroquin (Michelle) of San Antonio, Kevin P. Marroquin (Becky) of Ashburn, VA and Arthur R. Marroquin (Frances) of Ann Arbor MI, who was like a son.

She is survived by 25 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Audrey Tinoco of Freeburg, IL, and Blanca Hodge of San Antonio, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lucy graduated from Nazareth Academy, Victoria, TX in 1941, and Santa Rosa Nursing School/Incarnate Word College, San Antonio in 1945 as a Registered Nurse. She also became a member of the American Red Cross.

She worked at DeTar Hospital in Victoria, TX, then as a surgical nurse at Medical Arts Hospital, Santa Rosa Hospital, and Methodist Hospital, all in San Antonio and was in geriatric nursing until retiring in 1984.

Together with her husband, they were active members of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church from 1952 to 1974, then members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church starting in 1974. She was active in the Holy Spirit's Altar Society, and Santa Rosa's Alumni Association of Incarnate Word. She loved her yard, she loved moving bricks, and she loved her family.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8134 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas on Friday, June 26 at 9:30AM. The church will be practicing social distancing guidelines. (Face masks will be required). Also due to restrictions regarding COVID19, Mrs. Marroquin will be buried in a private ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, alongside her husband, Ernest. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.