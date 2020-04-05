|
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Lucy Trcka Bishop, loving wife and mother of four passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence.
Lucy was born on April 17, 1926 to Rosalie and Michael Trcka in Nada, Texas. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Bishop, on October 4, 1950.
Lucy was a devout and active parishioner at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Lucy loved music and dancing. She sang in the church choir every Sunday for over 60 years, and she and Bob never missed a chance to dance together. Lucy was also a talented artist who created many beautiful oil paintings for her family and friends.
Lucy is survived by three children, Joni (Rick) Beal, Terri (Mac) Perry and Greg (Nanette) Bishop. She was the proud grandmother of Daniel, Jacob, Sarah, Brandon, Stephanie, Layne, and Ryan and great-grandmother of 7. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Zena Trcka. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her son Rob, and her four siblings.
A private graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020