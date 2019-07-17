|
|
June 1, 2019
Luis A. Wilmot died peacefully at home in San Antonio, Texas on June 1, 2019 with his wife Luz Maria Prieto and son Luis Prieto Wilmot at his side surrounded by many longtime friends.
Luis was born on September 7, 1948 to Luis and Elena Wilmot. His paternal grandparents were LULAC founders Louis Gonzalez Wilmot and Ofelia Loza Wilmot.
His maternal grandparents where Manuel Diaz Prado and Manuela Lazarte Prado.
Luis graduated from St. Thomas University and Texas Southern University Law School. Shortly after graduating he joined a vibrant staff at the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights in Washington, D.C. serving on teams assessing school desegregation. He left the U.S. Commissions on Civil Rights to return to Texas to continue his commitment to equality by joining the Gulf Coast Legal Foundation in Houston in 1977. As the head of GCLF's Centro para Inmigrantes, he directed the "In re Alien Children" litigation all the way to success at the U.S. Supreme Court in 1982. It remains the law of the land to this day.
In 1984, Luis was named Director of Community Services for the Office of People's Council in the District of Columbia where he established a multidimensional plan to educate residents in
decision making empowering them in the regulatory process of utility ratemaking. He also became OPC's Associate People's Counsel for Litigation. Returning to Texas in 1991, he was appointed by Governor Ann Richards to serve as Public Counsel for the Texas Office of Public Utility Counsel as well as playing on the governor's baseball team. He went on to serve as Regional Director of the Mexican American Legal Defense & Educational Fund (MALDEF) in San Antonio, Texas in 1993. He later served as Texas State Director for AARP (American Association for Retired Persons) where he expanded and diversified the organization's membership.
Named as General Counsel of Texas Dow Employees Credit Union, a job that people in Washington, D.C. watched carefully as it appeared that he might have finally "sold out". But there he took the time to educate a large underserved community of "unbanked" (people who did not trust banks) making them more likely to receive loans and not be subject to predatory lenders.
He retired from his long career in service to his community as Deputy Director, Office for Civil Rights U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration.
He will be missed by his wife Luz María, his son Luis, his family and anyone who was lucky enough to have had him in their lives.
We invite you to join us at the "Celebration of Life" on Sunday, July 28 2019 at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St. San Antonio, Texas from 1-5pm. Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on July 17, 2019