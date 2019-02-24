|
July 26, 1930 - February 15, 2019
Luis Blancarte Jr. was born in Corpus Christi to a large family of 10 sisters and 2 brothers. He grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Lanier High School. He served his country in the Korean War and returned to San Antonio to marry Refugia "Cuca" Luebano. He began his career in Civil Service and retired after 36 years. In addition to his government job Luis spent many hours enjoying his passion of bowling, touring professionally after retirement. He travelled coast to coast participating in tournaments and the annual ABC Tournament. His proudest moments in bowling were winning back to back San Antonio doubles title with Bob Cantu 1975-76, as well as the State All Events Champion in 1978 and winning the PBA doubles tournament in 1984 with John Forst. He was inducted into the San Antonio Bowlers Hall of Fame in 1991. He is preceded in death by his grandson Luis Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Refugia, daughter Elizabeth, son Luis III (Mary), grandchildren Luis IV (Heidi), Larry, Luke, Gabriela, and Genevieve, great-grandchildren, Holly, Lily, Logan and Hunter. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Roy Akers Funeral Home, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, February 26, 2019 the Funeral Mass will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will occur at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019