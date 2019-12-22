|
|
Luis Carlos Garza, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on December 15, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Felix and Corina Garza. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Javier Garza; and brother-in-law, Arnoldo Cantu. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Irene A. Garza; his children, Carli Strength (Stacey), Ricardo Garza (Theresa) and Veronica Garza; and beloved
grandchildren,Sydney,
Regan, Tristan and Benjamin.
Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Thursday, January 2nd, at 6pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm.
A funeral service will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church on Friday, January 3rd, at 10am, with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:30am.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019