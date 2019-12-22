Home

Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Interment
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
LUIS CARLOS GARZA

Luis Carlos Garza, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on December 15, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Felix and Corina Garza. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Javier Garza; and brother-in-law, Arnoldo Cantu. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Irene A. Garza; his children, Carli Strength (Stacey), Ricardo Garza (Theresa) and Veronica Garza; and beloved

grandchildren,Sydney,

Regan, Tristan and Benjamin.

Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Thursday, January 2nd, at 6pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm.

A funeral service will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church on Friday, January 3rd, at 10am, with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:30am.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019
