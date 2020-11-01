1/1
LUIS F. RODRIGUEZ
1953 - 2020
Luis F. Rodriguez, age 66, passed away on October 23, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on November 1, 1953 to Jose Luis and Ramona Rodriguez.

Luis was a lifelong educator and administrator. He earned a Bachelor's Degree and two Master's Degrees. He retired as an Associate Superintendent from Judson ISD. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, basketball player, and skier. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs.

Luis was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Frank Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Delilah Rodriguez; his only child, Lina Rodriguez; his 8 sisters, Sylvia, Alma, Elizabeth, Teresa, Melba, Martha, Cynthia, and Adela; and numerous nieces and nephews.

All services will be held at the Porter Loring North Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with the Rosary to be recited at 4:00 p.m. There will be a private interment held at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
NOV
7
Rosary
04:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
