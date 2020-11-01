Luis F. Rodriguez, age 66, passed away on October 23, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on November 1, 1953 to Jose Luis and Ramona Rodriguez.

Luis was a lifelong educator and administrator. He earned a Bachelor's Degree and two Master's Degrees. He retired as an Associate Superintendent from Judson ISD. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, basketball player, and skier. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs.

Luis was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Frank Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Delilah Rodriguez; his only child, Lina Rodriguez; his 8 sisters, Sylvia, Alma, Elizabeth, Teresa, Melba, Martha, Cynthia, and Adela; and numerous nieces and nephews.

All services will be held at the Porter Loring North Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with the Rosary to be recited at 4:00 p.m. There will be a private interment held at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.

