Luis G. "Louie" Arriaga Sr.

Luis G. "Louie" Arriaga Sr. Obituary
June 30, 1949 - March 22, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, went to be with our Lord on March 22, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1949, in San Antonio, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro M. Arriaga and Lidia Gamez; and brother, Ricardo Arriaga. Louie is survived by his loving wife of 50 Blessed years, Maria Luisa Arriaga; son, Luis Arriaga Jr; grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Anais , Aaron; great grandchildren, Matthew, Caleb, Abraham, Aria; daughter, Laura and husband Daniel Limon; grandchildren, Sebastian, Diego, Romeo; son, Larry Arriaga and wife Midori; grandchildren, Hikaru, Kenji ; sisters , Elena & husband Jacinto Garcia, Polly Marin, and Odelia de Leon as well as numerous loving relatives and friends . He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2019
