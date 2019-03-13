|
|
February 16, 1961 - February 22, 2019
Luis John Ybarra passed away at the age of 58, on February 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Los Angeles, California on February 16, 1961 to loving parents; Luis and Della Marie Ybarra.
He was better known to his family by his middle name; John. He was the youngest from a family of six, and the only son. He spent most of life living in San Antonio, Texas. He will be missed by his family and friends, and we hope that he is resting now with his parents and sister.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Della Marie Ybarra; and sister, Linda Lou Ybarra. Survivors include his sisters; Rachel Dominguez, Rose DeHoyos, Della Marie Ybarra, Julie Ann Ybarra, numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Visitation for Mr. Ybarra will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019