Luis R. Garcia Obituary
February 8, 1948 - July 31, 2019
Luis R. Garcia was born on February 8, 1948, went to be with The Lord on July 31, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Francisco A. Garcia; mother, Dolorez Rodrigues; wife, Manuelita Gallegos Garcia; siblings, Joe R. Garcia, Juan R. Garcia, Elivita Garcia, Socorro G. Luna, Mary Jane G. Martinez, and Silvia Garcia. He is survived by his children, Kathy Louise G. Leal, Cynthia Ann G. Gonzales, Mary M. Moreno, Joe R. Barbosa; siblings, Margarita Garcia Casias and Armando R. Garcia. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019
