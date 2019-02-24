|
November 27, 1927 - February 16, 2019
Luis Sandoval Sr. born in San Antonio, Texas on November 27, 1927; went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019; at the age of 91. Mr. Sandoval served his country in the United States Army and later owned and operated Meyer Radio & Television Service. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Katherine Louise Sandoval of 64 years, daughters Eloisa and Veronica Sandoval, sons Louis Quintanilla Jr., Luis Quintanilla, brothers Manuel and Albert Sandoval, granddaughter Tiffany Marie Hernandez and parents Manuel and Eloisa Sandoval. Survivors include his loving children Mary Helen Dickson and husband Lewis W., Rosalinda Galvan and husband Thomas J., Louis J. Sandoval Jr. and wife Becky, Henrietta S. Hernandez and husband Victor M. and Patricia Ann Sandoval and companion Virginia Garcia, Linda Sandoval and husband Rogelio, Eloisa Villarreal and husband Juan, Diana Cortinas and husband Israel, Guadalupe Guerrero and husband Domingo, Alicia Aguirre and husband Sylvester, Alberto Quintanilla, Daniel Quintanilla and wife Janette, numerous loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Luis was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. He loved spending his spare time caring for the numerous animals he would bring into his home. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, daughters and grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Jana Ortiz, M.D. and Delia Burkett, RN for the amazing care they provided to our father in his time of need.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to be held at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 SE Military Dr. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's South San Catholic Church, 535 New Laredo Hwy. Entombment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019