|
|
November 17, 1929 - June 19, 2019
Luisa Victoria Rodriguez, 89, passed away June 19 in San Antonio. Preceding her in death was her husband of forty-one years, Vincent Rodriguez, Sr., who died in 2001.
She was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico, where her parents, Laureano and Cecilia Gonzalez, were subsistence farmers. She had 12 brothers and sisters.
Luisa moved to New York City after high school. She worked in the garment industry to help her parents financially. There she met Vincent Sr., an immigrant from Panama who shared her love of music and dancing. The courtship lasted ten years.
In the interim, Luisa returned home and was a secretary at the Puerto Rico Housing Authority (Urban Renewal and Housing Corporation). She was promoted to inspector, and frequently crisscrossed the island in small propeller airplanes due to poor road conditions in the mountainous interior.
Vincent Sr. and Luisa married after he moved to Puerto Rico following his honorable discharge from the United States Air Force. She made him sell his beloved Harley Davidson because she did not want to traverse the island on a motorcycle. They bought a car with the proceeds.
They eventually had three children - her pollitos - Vincent Jr., Peggy and Jose. The family moved to Corpus Christi in the 1970s due to a job opportunity for Vincent Sr. Giving up her seventeen-year career with the Housing Corporation, Luisa became a school crossing guard to assist the family financially. A job transfer for Vincent Sr. to work as a civilian for the U.S. Navy took the family to Bermuda, where Luisa was head of a secretarial pool. The family returned to Corpus Christi in 1982. Luisa remained a secretary until a job injury forced her to retire in 1993.
She enjoyed traveling and visited many places with her children. One of her favorite trips was to the Grotto of the Redemption in West Bend, Iowa. She also traveled extensively in Europe during the 2000s when Jose lived in Germany for ten years. Her favorite trips were to Venice, Italy, and the Normandy region of France. Luisa was thrilled when her sister, Laura, and niece, Lorraine, spent a partial summer in Germany. They joined Luisa and Jose on many adventures across Europe.
Luisa spent her final ten years living in San Antonio, the first eight with Vincent Jr. and the last two with Jose. Estela Reyes, her loving caregiver of nine years, took Luisa to the northeast Grace Place Alzheimer's Activity Center where she enjoyed singing songs and playing games. Estela would often take her out to dinner - enchiladas or shrimp - and they shared many laughs.
Surviving Luisa are sons Vincent Jr., a communications specialist and previous chief of staff at the University of the Incarnate Word; Jose, a civilian public affairs officer at the U.S. Army Medical Department Center and School; daughter Peggy Rodriguez-Stover, an associate professor at the University of Iowa, and her husband, Greg Stover. Also, younger sister Laura Gonzalez from Puerto Rico.
Luisa was known for her compassion, generosity, positivity, sense of humor, gentle spirit, and an eagerness to help those in need. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Grace Place Alzheimer's Activity Centers in San Antonio.
Part of her ashes will be interred with Vincent Sr. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. The remainder with her parents in Puerto Rico.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.
dwbrooksfuneralhome.com
VISITATION
9 A.M. TO 10 A.M. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26
SERVICE WILL FOLLOW
D.W. BROOKS
FUNERAL HOME
Published in Express-News on June 25, 2019