November 22, 1927 - March 13, 2019
Lupe Diaz entered eternal rest on March 13, 2019 at the age of 91. A native of San Antonio, TX, she was born to Ricardo and Amelia Deleon on November 22, 1927. She has reunited with her parents, husband of 39 years, Sebastian Diaz II, son Adrian Diaz, and sister's Helen Orozco and May Espritu.
Lupe was an avid bowler, at least 3 to 4 times weekly, and was a Lulac member for many years. She enjoyed traveling and hitting the casinos occasionally. She was a wonderful woman with a loving and happy personality, once you met her you loved her.
Although dementia may have taken her mind it didn't touch her soul. She will forever be loved and not forgotten.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her son's Sebastian Diaz III and Christopher James Diaz; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and her loving niece, Linda Casanova.
Graveside service will be at a later date.
For online tributes and shared memories you can visit www.SunsetNWFuneralHome
.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019