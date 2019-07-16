|
|
October 20, 1953 - July 9, 2019
Lupe I. Celaya born on October 20, 1953 went to be with our Lord on July 9, 2019 at the age of 65. She is preceded in death by her beloved brothers, Daniel Ibarra Jr. and Raymond Ibarra. Lupe is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Edward Celaya. Parents, Daniel and Mary Ibarra. Son, Edward Anthony Celaya Jr. (Katie Miller) and by her adoring grandchildren, Evan Jackson Finicle-Celaya and James Anthony Finicle- Celaya. Siblings, Gilbert Ibarra (Belen Trevino) and Anita Ibarra. Followed by numerous nieces and nephews.
Lupe enjoyed spending her time outdoors, camping, and fishing in her younger years. She liked antiques, and enjoyed vacationing in Colorado and was an avid dog lover, especially of her chihuahuas. In her later years, the Christmas season would find Lupe in the kitchen baking cookies, or making peanut brittle to share with the extended family.
The visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78237 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. that evening. On Friday, July 19, 2019 the Chapel Service will take place at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 16, 2019