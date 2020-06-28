Lupe L. Solis
1942 - 2020
Lupe L. Solis was called home by the Lord on June 22, 2020, at the age of 77.

She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on August 6, 1942, to the late Tomas Lopez and Herlinda Peña Lopez, who preceded her in death.

She is also preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo Solis. Lupe is loved and will be missed by her niece, Hermelinda Acevedo (Rolando), sister, Amelia Lujan (John), nephews, David Herron, Manuel Herron (deceased) great-nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Serna (Robert), Cynthia Ritz (Gilbert Lopez) and John Ritz (Nicole); great great-nephews and nieces, David Ybarra (Daisy), Robert Serna (Lindsay) Daniel Ybarra, Tommy Rey Serna, Samuel Morales, Xavier Morales, Rozalyn and Madeline Ritz; and numerous great-great-great-nieces, nephews, and extended loving family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020. The Funeral Procession will depart the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. for a 12 Noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.






Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
