September 26, 1955 - March 8, 2019
Lupe Martinez, born in Brownsville, Texas on September 26, 1955, passed away peacefully at her home on March 8, 2019, at the age of 63, with her loving family present. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who bravely confronted and fought pancreatic cancer. She is reunited in Heaven with her father Guadalupe L. Sotuyo. Lupe will live on in the hearts of her husband of 43 years Frank Martinez III; children Frank Martinez IV (Priscilla), Teresa Martinez, and Laura Martinez; grandchildren Jocelyn, Xavier, and Julian Martinez; great-grand daughter Aurora Martinez; mother Teresa M. Sotuyo; siblings Ernest Sotuyo (Linda), John Sotuyo, Daniel Sotuyo (Rachel), Sylvia Garcia (Tim), Rosemary Voigt, Ana Colunga, Olga Cruz, Rita Espinosa, Irma Parra, Sulema Saenz, and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 9:15am on Friday, March 15, 2019, for a 10am Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where all services will conclude.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019