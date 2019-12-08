|
Lupe Ramirez Treviño, lifelong resident of Floresville, Texas, peacefully entered eternal rest, surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Floresville, at the age of 83.
Lupe was born May 18, 1936, in Floresville, the daughter of Emilio Ramirez and Elodia Zerda Ramirez.
Lupe married Baldemar M. Treviño Sr., on December 26, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Floresville. Lupe was a member of Catholic Daughters and a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church in Floresville.
Lupe is survived by her sons, Benedict, Balde Jr. (Rachel), and Edward (Barbara); daughter, Belinda Guzman (Rick); grandchildren, Kevin (Promise), Vincent, Eric (Danielle), Lauren, Sarah (Ivan), Erika (Matt), Mark (Brianna), Ricky, Carolina, and Sophia; great grandchildren, Victoria, Mariah and Parker; her siblings, Willie Ramirez and wife Katie, Emilio Ramirez Jr.; her sisters-in-law, Dora Garza, Adelina Treviño, and Pauline Treviño; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lupe was preceded in death by her parents, Emilio and Elodia Ramirez; her husband of 56
years, Balde Treviño; and her siblings, Amelia Herrera, Fred Ramirez, Ramiro Ramirez, Ernesto Ramirez, and Alice Ramos.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. Monday, followed by the recitation of the rosary at 2:00 P.M. Monday, and the celebration of the Funeral Mass at 2:30 P.M. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Floresville. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Floresville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart School, 1007 Trail Street, Floresville, Texas 78114.