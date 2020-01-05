Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Lupe Berlanga
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lupe Berlanga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lupe V. Berlanga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lupe V. Berlanga Obituary

Lupe V. Berlanga, 95, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Maria Ruiz Vasquez and Antonio Vasquez, husband Salvador, her son Richard and daughter Debra Lynn George as well as her siblings Clara, Willie, Susie, Juanita and Jesse.

She loved sewing, gardening, cooking, playing bingo, watching sports, attending Fiesta events, and going to the beach with her family and friends.

Lupe leaves behind her loving son, Rodger (Esther), son in law Harold, daughter in law Veronica, and grandchildren, Steven, Rodger, Noelle, Amanda, Travis, Ricky and Crystal, numerous great/great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Lupe was a kind and generous soul. She lived her life to the fullest and loved her family and friends dearly. She will be terribly missed on this

Earth, but her memory, her spirit and love will always be with us.

Visitation will begin on Sunday, January 5, at 3:30 P.M. with a Prayer Service to be held at 4:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel.

Chapel Service will be Monday at 11:00 A.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery # 2.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -