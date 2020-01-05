|
|
Lupe V. Berlanga, 95, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Maria Ruiz Vasquez and Antonio Vasquez, husband Salvador, her son Richard and daughter Debra Lynn George as well as her siblings Clara, Willie, Susie, Juanita and Jesse.
She loved sewing, gardening, cooking, playing bingo, watching sports, attending Fiesta events, and going to the beach with her family and friends.
Lupe leaves behind her loving son, Rodger (Esther), son in law Harold, daughter in law Veronica, and grandchildren, Steven, Rodger, Noelle, Amanda, Travis, Ricky and Crystal, numerous great/great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lupe was a kind and generous soul. She lived her life to the fullest and loved her family and friends dearly. She will be terribly missed on this
Earth, but her memory, her spirit and love will always be with us.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, January 5, at 3:30 P.M. with a Prayer Service to be held at 4:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel.
Chapel Service will be Monday at 11:00 A.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery # 2.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020