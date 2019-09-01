|
|
September 29, 1934 - August 29, 2019
Lupe V. Enriquez Jr., entered into rest on August 29, 2019 at the age of 84. He is preceded in death by his wife, Herminia G. Enriquez; parents, Lupe C. Enriquez and Lucy Valdez; son-in-law, Ross Abrego. He is survived by children; Lupe Enriquez III (Aida), Cindy Duarte (Ruben), Roland Enriquez (Luz), Norma Del Toro (Julian) and Debbie Abrego (+Ross); grand children; J.R. Duarte (Amanda), Roland Enriquez (Ashley), Priscilla Agueros (Ricky), Christopher Duarte (Cecily), Joshua Duarte (Brittney), Pamela Enriquez, Jonathan Enriquez, Jessica Del Toro (Diego) Jacob Abrego and Cristian Duarte (Kayla); great grandchildren, Ani, Madison, Matthew, Michael, Bella, Avery, Juliette, Lilly, Aleks, Julianna, Ava, Marley and Olivia; brother, Henry Enriquez; sisters, Anita Reyes and Alma Mendez; brothers-in-law, Pete Garza, Hector Garza; sisters-in-law, Margie Garza and Aurora Garza. The Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019