June 7, 1924 - April 25, 2019
Lupe Z. Guevara, aka Maria Guadalupe Zamudio, went peacefully to heaven on April 25, 2019, at the age of 94. Our Dear Mother leaves behind her four sons and one daughter, Rudy Z. Guevara and wife, Della, Roger Z. Guevara (Laura), Jerry Z. Guevara, Debbie J. Gomez (Jesse) and Richard A. Guevara (Adina Garza). She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Our mother was born in San Antonio, Texas, on June 7, 1924. Our mom was retired from Civil Service. She worked at Lackland AFB commissary and Wilford Hall Hospital. Our mother started working at the age of 15, and later, during World War II, worked for the U.S. Government as a seamstress at the Joe Freeman Coliseum, where Nazi Prisoners would be brought in to work on the servicemen boots and do other menial jobs. This was an interesting time, as the U.S. Government had asked the women working as seamstresses not to talk to the prisoners nor mention them to the public. Our mother was also a school guard and worked in the Alamodome concessions during the Spurs games.
Lupe Z. Guevara participated with Prospect Hill Yellow Jackets Little League baseball, Soccer and Pop Warner Football leagues. She was one of the Presidents of the Prospect Hill Ladies Auxiliary when our father, the late Joe M. Guevara, was our coach and later the President of the Prospect Hill Yellow Jackets baseball league in the 1960's. The Yellow Jackets became the only league to come close to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. Our mom was always active and loved life. She was also a switch hitter on the Prospect Hill Yellow Jackets women's softball team.
Our Mom was always very supportive of her sons, daughter, and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our mom was also active at the West End Community Center and with the Senior Citizens at Christ the King Church, our local parish, until she began her battle with ovarian cancer.
Our mother was full of love for her sons and daughter. She loved mankind. Period. Mom had a big heart and would use the Spanish phrase "pobrecito o probrecita" to describe her pain when she witnessed an injustice. She joins in heaven her husband of 50 years, Joe M. Guevara; and her son, Joe John Z. Guevara, a Vietnam Veteran. Rest in Peace, Mom!
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Procession will depart at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, for an 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission
Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 29, 2019