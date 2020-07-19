1/1
Lupita Magnon Barnes
1922 - 2020
Lupita Magnon Barnes passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born on October 9, 1922 in San Antonio, Texas to Maria Trinidad Rodriguez and Antonio Magnon.

It has been said in the musical Hamilton, that "a legacy is planting seeds in a garden that you will never get to see". The goal is not to live forever but to create something that will. Without a doubt, Lupita found joy in doing good things for others and has surely left a garden of her legacy in the lives of her family, friends, and all she came in contact with. Her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter are left with her lessons of kindness, giving and love of family. A piece of her heart will be left in each of them. She left her family and her community stronger by and through her force and joy of being. She had a sense of humor that knew no bounds and had a wonderful laugh. We will cherish the memories we made with her for the rest of our lives.

Lupita was an active member in her community. She was the President and founding member of The Selene Club International Black and White Ball. She also served as a PTA Officer at Baskin Elementary, Longfellow Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School. As a strong woman of faith, it was a joy for her to volunteer at Trinity Baptist Church while also serving as a member of Thee Joy Sunday School class. She served as President of both the local and State Chapter of the Texas Dental Auxiliary and was a founding Board Member of the Women's Pavilion during Hemisfair.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Albert Magnon, Antonio Magnon, Bernard Magnon, George Magnon, Jessie Magnon, Lucha Rojas, Livia Martinez, Louis and Myra Magnon, and Oscar Magnon.

Lupita leaves behind her best friend and husband of 61 years, James Q. Barnes. Not enough can be said of the love that she shared with him. Everyone who saw them together would say it was the love of the century and a fairytale love story. Lupita and Jim will forever be each other's soulmate. Although she is gone, their love story will never fade.

Lupita is also survived by her children: Marilu Garza, Quincy Barnes and Glory Marshall (Steve). She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Melisa Olsen (Andrew), Mamie Horton (Cameron) and J.B. Marshall and her great granddaughter, Summer Olsen.

A special thank you to all of her caretaker team that saw her through the final steps of her earthly journey. Her family will always be grateful to them.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, July 23rd from 5:00-7:00 pm, at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Avenue, for those able to pay their respects in person. Precautions will be in place with a limited number of individuals allowed at one time to see the family. Due to COVD-19 restrictions and the safety of others, there will be a private family service at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. To safely view the service, a livestreaming link will be available within her obituary page at www.porterloring.com . Pallbearers will be Quincy Barnes, Steve Marshall, Greg Magnon and Andrew Olsen. Honorary Pallbearers will be J.B. Marshall, Dr. Roy Gonzalez, Dr. Robert Magnon, and Cameron Horton. Dr. D. Leslie Hollon, Ph.D., will officiate. A celebration of her life will be held in the fall when COVID-19 restrictions have hopefully been lifted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E. Mulberry, San Antonio, TX 78212 or at www.trinitybaptist.org in memory of Lupita Barnes.

Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers accompany the family. Aunt Lupita's memory will always be in my heart filled with love for her. She was a unique person who always helped people and family. She is now resting peacefully in heaven with the Lord. God bless her. Silvia and Lawrence Manzano
Silvia Manzano
Family
July 16, 2020
So glad to have the opportunity to get to know Mrs. Barnes. What a very lovely woman. She will be missed. My sympathies to the family.
Christine Ring
Family Friend
July 16, 2020
My condolences to the Barnes family in this time of transformation and glory.
John Morgan
July 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Lupita was one of my Mother's most precious friends for ever!! Sorry to have lost my Mom 38 years ago as I am sure, they would still be best friends. I spent many over nights with Marilu when we were kids and Lupita waited on us hand and foot. Spent many days at Oak Hills in the pool with her looking after us. Love, love, love!!!
Carol Mossien
Friend
July 16, 2020
Every Sunday when she was well, she sat with James and her family on the second or third row by the piano. It was a joy to see her smile when I came into the sanctuary on that side. My prayers for the family as they will surely see her again in heaven. God's blessings on all of you.
Fredda Gill
Family Friend
July 16, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Dr. Barnes,Marilu,and Quincy.Lupita and my Mother were friends for many years. Deepest condolences Bobby Braubach
Robert Braubach
Family Friend
July 16, 2020
Uncle Jimmy & family, I send my love and sympathy to each of you. Lupita was a generous aunt and very loving to our family, and we all will miss her but do have great memories! May God bless each of you with comfort, peace and health. Love from Christine Barnes Jones
Christine Jones
Family
