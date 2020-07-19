Lupita Magnon Barnes passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born on October 9, 1922 in San Antonio, Texas to Maria Trinidad Rodriguez and Antonio Magnon.

It has been said in the musical Hamilton, that "a legacy is planting seeds in a garden that you will never get to see". The goal is not to live forever but to create something that will. Without a doubt, Lupita found joy in doing good things for others and has surely left a garden of her legacy in the lives of her family, friends, and all she came in contact with. Her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter are left with her lessons of kindness, giving and love of family. A piece of her heart will be left in each of them. She left her family and her community stronger by and through her force and joy of being. She had a sense of humor that knew no bounds and had a wonderful laugh. We will cherish the memories we made with her for the rest of our lives.

Lupita was an active member in her community. She was the President and founding member of The Selene Club International Black and White Ball. She also served as a PTA Officer at Baskin Elementary, Longfellow Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School. As a strong woman of faith, it was a joy for her to volunteer at Trinity Baptist Church while also serving as a member of Thee Joy Sunday School class. She served as President of both the local and State Chapter of the Texas Dental Auxiliary and was a founding Board Member of the Women's Pavilion during Hemisfair.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Albert Magnon, Antonio Magnon, Bernard Magnon, George Magnon, Jessie Magnon, Lucha Rojas, Livia Martinez, Louis and Myra Magnon, and Oscar Magnon.

Lupita leaves behind her best friend and husband of 61 years, James Q. Barnes. Not enough can be said of the love that she shared with him. Everyone who saw them together would say it was the love of the century and a fairytale love story. Lupita and Jim will forever be each other's soulmate. Although she is gone, their love story will never fade.

Lupita is also survived by her children: Marilu Garza, Quincy Barnes and Glory Marshall (Steve). She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Melisa Olsen (Andrew), Mamie Horton (Cameron) and J.B. Marshall and her great granddaughter, Summer Olsen.

A special thank you to all of her caretaker team that saw her through the final steps of her earthly journey. Her family will always be grateful to them.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, July 23rd from 5:00-7:00 pm, at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Avenue, for those able to pay their respects in person. Precautions will be in place with a limited number of individuals allowed at one time to see the family. Due to COVD-19 restrictions and the safety of others, there will be a private family service at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. To safely view the service, a livestreaming link will be available within her obituary page at www.porterloring.com . Pallbearers will be Quincy Barnes, Steve Marshall, Greg Magnon and Andrew Olsen. Honorary Pallbearers will be J.B. Marshall, Dr. Roy Gonzalez, Dr. Robert Magnon, and Cameron Horton. Dr. D. Leslie Hollon, Ph.D., will officiate. A celebration of her life will be held in the fall when COVID-19 restrictions have hopefully been lifted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E. Mulberry, San Antonio, TX 78212 or at www.trinitybaptist.org in memory of Lupita Barnes.

