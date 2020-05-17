Luther Alva, age 78, of San Antonio, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1942 to Simon Alva, Sr. and Avelina Casarez Alva in San Antonio, Texas. Luther graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1960.Luther began working for Handy Andy after graduation, and was employed by Handy Andy for most of his career. He also worked at La Fiesta and HEB during the latter part of his career, but was always known as "Mr. Handy Andy". Luther was friendly and outgoing, and, wherever we went, it seemed there was someone who knew him.Luther attended our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, where he served as an Alter Boy from the age of 13, then later served for many years as an Usher. Luther was a devout Catholic and servant of our Lord. He walked to church every Sunday and attended hour of adoration every Wednesday. He also was a member of the Men's Club and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 10191 where he served as Sergeant at Arms. Luther was always eager to volunteer for various charitable events and participated in their annual fund-raising barbeque.Luther loved sports. He followed the San Antonio Spurs, but the Dallas Cowboys was his life-long favorite team. Bowling was another passion.He often bowled with his siblings in the A (Alva) team and Valentin's Taxi team. They traveled the U.S. for many league tournaments. Both teams often won first place in their league.Luther was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Simon Alva, Jr.; and his sister, Anna Cantu. He is survived by his brothers, Faustino Alva, Charles Alva, Valentin Alva, and Pete Alva; his sisters, Genevieve A. Caverly and Eda A. Gensor; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough. You are invited to signThe guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.