LUZ RAMON CASTRO
1928 - 2020
Luz Ramon Castro, born December 5, 1928, died September 8, 2020 age 91. He was preceded in death by parents, Carlos and Lilia Castro. He is survived by his beloved spouse, Catalina Ramos Castro, children, Juan R. Castro (Margarita), Victor R. Castro (Kristi), Carlos R. Castro (Lynn), Mary Ann Leal (Louis), Mary Helen Herrera (Daniel); 23 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Visitation: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Trevino Funeral Home 5 - 9 p.m. Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. St. Leo the Great Church Interment:

San Fernando III Cemetery




Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
